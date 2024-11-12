Corona Capital is one of the biggest music festivals in Mexico City and one of the best in the world. We bet you’ve heard of it! It’s been fourteen years of musical excellence and unforgettable weekends with the world’s greatest artists.

Its annual lineup is usually well-crafted for alternative rock fans, with bands like The Strokes, Interpol, My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Foals, Arctic Monkeys and Nine Inch Nails headlining past editions.

What about this year? The Corona Capital 2024 lineup seems to leave a lot to chance. Let’s see: Green Day, Toto, Zedd, Shawn Mendez, Melanie Martinez, New Order, Sir Paul McCartney, Jack White and Empire of the Sun as the big-font headliners. Kind of weird, right?

The headliners will be joined by a stellar undercard including Clairo, Wairpaint, American Football, Jorja Smith, St. Vincent, Thee Sacred Souls, Iggy Pop and Kim Gordon. Get ready to party! Whether you’re 50 years old… or 20 years old, the good times at Corona Capital 2024 are 100% guaranteed!

That’s why you can expect a lot of people to come from across the seas to have the time of their lives in Corona Capital 2024! Have you ever been?

If you’ve never been to the festival or the city, you’ve come to the right place! This is Corona Capital 2024: The Ultimate Guide for Foreigners. Yes, for all you first-timers looking forward to your first Corona Capital Festival.

How to get to and from the Corona Capital 2024

The Corona Capital festival is held at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, near the eastern part of Mexico City. Surprisingly, getting there is quite easy! We recommend using the subway; if you are familiar with the public transportation in Los Angeles, New York City or Chicago, you should have no problem with this.

Ciudad Deportiva is the closest subway station to the Corona Capital Festival. So you should get off there and walk to Puerta 6 (the main entrance). If you don’t like public transportation and don’t mind the traffic, you can also take an Uber or Didi, it’s cheap and very efficient in the city.

Be careful! Regular taxis are tricky because of safety issues and also because of high and abusive prices. We can’t recommend them. Also, if you come by car, the parking lot gets pretty crowded and the exit is really chaotic.

If you are leaving the Corona Capital Festival, try walking towards the Palacio de los Deportes area —use your Google Maps app as a guide— Uber wait times are usually insane, so this is your best option. You can walk a few miles near the Holiday Inn Express Mexico Aeropuerto on Rio Churubusco Avenue to shorten it.

Where to stay?

The best hotels near the Corona Capital Festival are already booked. However, we recommend finding a place in the Condesa or Roma neighborhoods. These are two of the best areas in Mexico City with lots of great restaurants, bars, parks and not too far from the festival site. The downside is that they are both quite expensive.

If you want the cheapest option, try booking your hotel near the Mexico City International Airport. Another option might be Polanco or Chapultepec, two of the best spots downtown.

Pricey, pretty safe, walkable and really nice; far from the festival but really cool, with lots of skyscrapers, huge green areas and incredible views. Let’s make the trip to Corona Capital Festival worth it!

What to bring?

November weather in Mexico City is unpredictable, but not as extreme as in some American cities. It could rain or it could be very sunny. We recommend that you bring a shirt, a regular hoodie, a pair of boots and maybe a raincoat as a precaution.

The weather at Corona Capital festival is usually pretty nice, not as sunny as Chicago in the summer and not as cold as New York City in November. It’s just warm and probably the best you can get at this time of year.

Be sure to bring sunscreen, a reusable water bottle, and a cool pair of sunglasses. Remember, no lighters or drugs are allowed at the Corona Capital 2024!

Is Corona Capital safe?

The Corona Capital festival is pretty safe. Just be careful with your personal belongings as pickpocketing is definitely a thing, but maybe not as much as other big festivals like Primavera Sound Barcelona or even Coachella.

The area around the Corona Capital festival is OK, but not fancy. Try to stay on the main streets: Viaducto and Río Churubusco (not Canal Río Churubusco, which is a different street).

There will be a lot of people walking near the festival, so you will always feel safe if you stick to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez area. Good luck!

How to experience Corona Capital 2024?

Five quick tips on how to enjoy the Corona Capital 2024:

1.- Corona Capital is huge and you should expect at least six stages with many artists playing at the same time. So plan ahead and see which bands you can’t miss. Here’s the schedule for each day!

2.- Get there early and load your wristband with money. This year you can load money onto your wristband from the comfort of your own home. You can do it here and you’ll get a cashless wristband at selected locations.

3.- Learn some Spanish to be able to order food and drinks in the dining and bar areas of Corona Capital 2024.

4.- Bring comfortable shoes to walk at least seven miles a day.

5.- Get there early to catch the undercard acts. Almost all of them are pretty good and you’ll find something to suit all musical tastes!

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets are available on the official Ticketmaster website. Click here to purchase your tickets and get ready to live the magnificent experience of Corona Capital 2024! See you there 🙂

