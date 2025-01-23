Lo que necesitas saber: Entre los nominados a 'Artista del año' tenemos a Beabadoobee, Central Cee, Charli XCX y Dua Lipa, entre otros.

Además de las nominaciones a los Premios Oscar, también tenemos la lista completa de los nominados a los Brit Awards 2025. Uno de los premios más deseados es el ‘Álbum del año’ y por él competirán Charli XCX, The Cure, Dua Lipa, Ezra Collective y The Last Dinner Party.

La ceremonia de premiación de los Brit Awards será el 1 de marzo en la Arena The O2 de Londres, Inglaterra. Así que vayan apartando la fecha. Mientras les dejamos la lista completa de tooodos los nominados. Para ustedes ¿Quién faltó?

Nominados Brit Awards 2025

Grupo del año

Bring Me The Horizon

Coldplay

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Fotografía @coldplay

Artista del año

Beabadoobee

Central Cee

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Fred Again

Jamie xx

Michael Kiwanuka

Nia Archives

Rachel Chinouriri

Sam Fender

Album del año

Charli XCX – Brat

The Cure – Songs Of A Lost World

Dua Lipa – Radical Optimism

Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching

The Last Dinner Party – Prelude to Ecstasy

Canción del año

Artemas – i like the way you kiss me

The Beatles – Now And Then

BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose) – Kisses

Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby) – BAND4BAND

Charli XCX Ft Billie Eilish – Guess featuring Billie Eilish

Chase & Status / Stormzy – Backbone

Coldplay – feelslikeimfallinginlove

Dua Lipa – Training Season

Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental) -Alibi

JADE – Angel Of My Dreams

Jordan Adetunji- KEHLANI

KSI (feat Trippie Redd) – Thick Of It

Myles Smith – Stargazing

Sam Ryder – You’re Christmas To Me

Sonny Fodera/Jazzy/D.O.D – Somedays

Mejor nuevo artista

English Teacher

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Myles Smith

Rachel Chinouriri

Artista internacional del año

Adrianne Lenker

Asake

Benson Boone

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Tyler, The Creator

Kendrick Lamar/Foto: Reuters

Grupo internacional del año

Amyl and The Sniffers

Confidence Man

Fontaines D.C.

Future & Metro Boomin

Linkin Park

Canción internacional del año

Benson Boone – Beautiful Things

Beyoncé – Texas Hold ‘Em

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Djo – End of Beginning

Eminem – Houdini

Hozier – Too Sweet

Jack Harlow – Lovin On Me

Noah Kahan – Stick Season

Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) – I Had Some Help

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone) – Fortnight

Teddy Swims – Lose Control

Tommy Richman – Million Dollar Baby

Foto ilustrativa: Getty Images

Artista alternativo/rock

Beabadoobee

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Sam Fender

Artista acto hip-hop/grime/rap

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Stormzy

Artista acto dance

Becky Hill

Charli xcx

Chase & Status

Fred again

Nia Archives

Charli XCX / Foto: Getty Images

Artista acto pop

Charli xcx

Dua Lipa

JADE

Lola Young

Myles Smith

Artista acto R&B

Cleo Sol

Flo

Jorja Smith

Michael Kiwanuka

Raye

