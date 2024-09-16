Lo que necesitas saber:
Los Emmys para este 2024 ya tienen a su lista de ganadores entre series destacadas como The Bear, Shogun, The Crown y más.
Todos los años hay sorpresas entre las y los nominados a los premios Emmy. Sabemos que hay series que llevan más de una edición entre lo más sobresaliente y aclamado, tal como The Crown o The Bear en las categorías de Drama y Comedia, respectivamente. (De paso, AQUÍ les explicamos por qué The Bear compite en Comedia).
Pero también llegan series o producciones nuevas que no sólo arrasan en las nominaciones, sino que que son un éxito. Y es aquí donde mencionamos Shōgun, la cual compite en Drama (y han de saber que lleva 14 premios Emmy en aspectos técnicos, la máxima ganadora en la historia en una sola edición).
Y también, porque no terminan las sorpresas ahí, la categoría de Serie Limitada viene fuerte con tres enormes producciones que compiten por Emmy: Baby Reindeer, Ripley y el regreso de True Detective: Night Country bajo la dirección de la mexicana Issa López.
Así que por acá encontrarán a las y los ganadores de los premios Emmy en su edición 76. *Esta nota se irá actualizando conforme se anuncien las categorías y sus respectivos ganadores.
Mejor Serie de Drama
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr & Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Mejor Serie de Comedia
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Mejor Serie Limitada, Antología o Película para la TV
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Mejor Actor en una Serie de Comedia
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs
Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Comedia
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph – Loot
Jean Smart – Hacks
Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale
Mejor Actor en una Serie de Drama
Idris Elba – Hijack
Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins – Fallout
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
Dominic West – The Crown
Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Drama
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai – Shōgun
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Mejor Actor en una Serie Limitada o Antología
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm – Fargo
Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Andrew Scott – Ripley
Mejor Actriz en una Serie Limitada o Antología
Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple – Fargo
Sofía Vergara – Griselda
Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
Lionel Boyce – The Bear
Paul W. Downs – Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach por The Bear
Paul Rudd – Only Murders In The Building
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
Carol Burnett – Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep – Only Murders In The Building
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Drama
Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
Jon Hamm – The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira – Shōgun
Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Drama
Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Greta Lee – The Morning Show
Lesley Manville – The Crown
Karen Pittman – The Morning Show
Holland Taylor – The Morning Show
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Antología
Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr. – The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill – Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes – True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris – Fargo
Lewis Pullman – Lessons In Chemistry
Treat Williams – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Antología
Dakota Fanning – Ripley
Lily Gladstone – Under The Bridge
Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King – Lessons In Chemistry
Diane Lane – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country
Mejor Actor invitado en una Serie de Comedia
Jon Bernthal por The Bear
Matthew Broderick por Only Murders in the Building
Ryan Gosling por SNL
Christopher Lloyd por Hacks
Bob Odenkirk por The Bear
Will Poulter por The Bear
Mejor Actriz invitada en una Serie de Comedia
Olivia Colman por The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis por The Bear
Kaitlin Olson por Hacks
Da’Vine Joy Randolph por Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph por SNL
Kristen Wiig por SNL
Mejor Actor invitado en una Serie de Drama
Néstor Carbonell por Shōgun
Paul Dano por Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Tracy Letts por Winning Time
Jonathan Pryce por Slow Horses
John Turturro por Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Mejor Actriz invitada en una Serie de Drama
Michaela Coel por Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Claire Foy por The Crown
Marcia Gay Harden por Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Sarah Paulson por Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Parker Posey por Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Mejor Dirección en una Serie de Comedia
Abbott Elementary por “Party” de Randall Einhorn
Hacks por “Bulletproof” de Lucia Aniello
The Bear por “Fishes” de Christopher Storer
The Bear por “Honeydew” de Ramy Youssef
The Gentlemen por “Refined Aggression” de Guy Ritchie
The Ms. Pat Show por “I’m The Pappy” de Mary Lou Belli
Mejor Dirección en una Serie de Drama
Mr. & Mrs. Smith por “First Date” de Hiro Murai
Shōgun por “Crimson Sky” de Frederick E.O. Toye
Slow Horses por “Strange Games” de Saul Metzstein
The Crown por “Sleep, Dearie Sleep” de Stephen Daldry
The Morning Show por “The Overview Effect” de Mimi Leder
Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty por “Beat L.A.” de Salli Richardson-Whitfield
Mejor Dirección en una Serie limitada o Antología
Baby Reindeer por “Episode 4” de Weronika Tofilska
Fargo por “The Tragedy Of The Commons” de Noah Hawley
Feud: Capote vs. The Swans por “Pilot” de Gus Van Sant
Lessons in Chemistry por “Poirot” de Millicent Shelton
Ripley de Steven Zaillian
True Detective: Night Country de Issa López
Mejor Guion en una Serie de Comedia
Abbott Elementary por “Career Day” de Quinta Brunson
Girls5eva por “Orlando” de Meredith Scardino y Sam Means
Hacks por “Bulletproof” de Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs y Jen Statsky
The Bear por “Fishes” de Christopher Storer y Joanna Calo
The Other Two por “Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good” de Chris Kelly y Sarah Schneider
What We Do In The Shadows por “Pride Parade” de Jake Bender y Zach Dunn
Mejor Guion en una Serie de Drama
Fallout por “The End” de Geneva Robertson-Dworet y Graham Wagner
Mr. & Mrs. Smith por “First Date” de Francesca Sloane y Donald Glover
Shōgun por “Anjin” de Rachel Kondo y Justin Marks
Shōgun por “Crimson Sky” de Rachel Kondo y Caillin Puente
Slow Horses por “Negotiating With Tigers” de Will Smith
The Crown por “Ritz” de Peter Morgan y Meriel Sheibani-Clare
Mejor Guion en una Serie limitada o Antología
Baby Reindeer de Richard Gadd
Black Mirror por “Joan Is Awful” de Charlie Brooker
Fargo por “The Tragedy Of The Commons” de Noah Hawley
Fellow Travelers por “You’re Wonderful” de Ron Nyswaner
Ripley de Steven Zaillian
True Detective: Night Country por “Part 6” de Issa López
Mejor Talk Show
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Mejor Reality de Competencia
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice
Governors Award
Greg Berlanti
