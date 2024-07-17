Lo que necesitas saber: Después de mucha espera, por fin tenemos a los nominados para los premios Emmy 2024. Checa por acá la lista completa.

Luego de varios meses de calma dentro del mundo del entretenimiento, vuelven las ceremonias de premiación a nuestras vidas y en esta ocasión, para reconocer a lo mejor de la televisión. Así es, después de mucha espera, por fin tenemos a todos los nominados que buscarán llevarse ni más ni menos que los premios Emmy 2024.

Como ya es una tradición, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión (ATAS por sus siglas en inglés) premia a las mejores actuaciones y producciones para la pantalla chica que vimos en el último año. En 2023, la competencia por los Emmy se puso intensa (por acá pueden checar la lista de ganadores), y al parecer este 2024 la cosa también estará muy reñida.

Imagen ilustrativa de los premios Emmy/Foto: Getty Images

Por fin tenemos a los nominados a los premios Emmy 2024

Desde hace algunas semanas, la ATAS confirmó que el 17 de julio por fin revelaría a todos los nominados para los premios Emmy 2023. Y después de un montón de misterio y hasta apuestas, a través de un livestream revelaron la lista de actores y producciones que buscarán quedarse con el máximo reconocimiento a la televisión en Estados Unidos.

Para que se den una idea de cómo está la cosa, dentro de las producciones más nominadas tenemos a series muy rifadas como The Crown, Shōgun, The Bear, The Morning Show, Abbott Elementary, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks y muchas más. Y la verdad es que no nos gustaría ser quienes deciden quién se quedará con cada categoría.

Premio Emmy/Foto: Getty Images

Pero mientras nos preparamos para la ceremonia de los premios Emmy 2024, que se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo 15 de septiembre, acá abajo les dejamos la lista completa de nominados. Así que es momento de armar la quiniela.

Estos son todos los nominados a los premios Emmy 2024

Mejor Serie de Drama

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr & Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Mejor Serie de Comedia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Mejor Serie Limitada, Antología o Película para la TV

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Mejor Actor en una Serie de Comedia

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Comedia

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebini – The Bear

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph – Loot

Jean Smart – Hacks

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

Mejor Actor en una Serie de Drama

Idris Elba – Hijack

Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins – Fallout

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun

Dominic West – The Crown

Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Drama

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai – Shōgun

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Mejor Actor en una Serie Limitada o Antología

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer

John Hamm – Fargo

Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Andrew Scott – Ripley

Mejor Actriz en una Serie Limitada o Antología

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple – Fargo

Sofía Vergara – Griselda

Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia

Lionel Boyce – The Bear

Paul W. Downs – Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Paul Rudd – Only Murders In The Building

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia

Carol Burnett – Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep – Only Murders In The Building

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Drama

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Jon Hamm – The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira – Shōgun

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Drama

Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Greta Lee – The Morning Show

Lesley Manville – The Crown

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show

Holland Taylor – The Morning Show

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Antología

Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr. – The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill – Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes – True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris – Fargo

Lewis Pullman – Lessons In Chemistry

Treat Williams – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Antología

Dakota Fanning – Ripley

Lily Gladstone – Under The Bridge

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King – Lessons In Chemistry

Diane Lane – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country

Mejor Dirección en una Serie de Comedia

Abbott Elementary por “Party” de Randall Einhorn

Hacks por “Bulletproof” de Lucia Aniello

The Bear por “Fishes” de Christopher Storer

The Bear por “Honeydew” de Ramy Youssef

The Gentlemen por “Refined Aggression” de Guy Ritchie

The Ms. Pat Show por “I’m The Pappy” de Mary Lou Belli

Mejor Dirección en una Serie de Drama

Mr. & Mrs. Smith por “First Date” de Hiro Murai

Shōgun por “Crimson Sky” de Frederick E.O. Toye

Slow Horses por “Strange Games” de Saul Metzstein

The Crown por “Sleep, Dearie Sleep” de Stephen Daldry

The Morning Show por “The Overview Effect” de Mimi Leder

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty por “Beat L.A.” de Salli Richardson-Whitfield

Mejor Dirección en una Serie limitada o Antología

Baby Reindeer por “Episode 4” de Weronika Tofilska

Fargo por “The Tragedy Of The Commons” de Noah Hawley

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans por “Pilot” de Gus Van Sant

Lessons in Chemistry por “Poirot” de Millicent Shelton

Ripley de Steven Zaillian

True Detective: Night Country de Issa López

Mejor Guion en una Serie de Comedia

Abbott Elementary por “Career Day” de Quinta Brunson

Girls5eva por “Orlando” de Meredith Scardino y Sam Means

Hacks por “Bulletproof” de Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs y Jen Statsky

The Bear por “Fishes” de Christopher Storer y Joanna Calo

The Other Two por “Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good” de Chris Kelly y Sarah Schneider

What We Do In The Shadows por “Pride Parade” de Jake Bender y Zach Dunn

Mejor Guion en una Serie de Drama

Fallout por “The End” de Geneva Robertson-Dworet y Graham Wagner

Mr. & Mrs. Smith por “First Date” de Francesca Sloane y Donald Glover

Shōgun por “Anjin” de Rachel Kondo y Justin Marks

Shōgun por “Crimson Sky” de Rachel Kondo y Caillin Puente

Slow Horses por “Negotiating With Tigers” de Will Smith

The Crown por “Ritz” de Peter Morgan y Meriel Sheibani-Clare

Mejor Guion en una Serie limitada o Antología

Baby Reindeer de Richard Gadd

Black Mirror por “Joan Is Awful” de Charlie Brooker

Fargo por “The Tragedy Of The Commons” de Noah Hawley

Fellow Travelers por “You’re Wonderful” de Ron Nyswaner

Ripley de Steven Zaillian

True Detective: Night Country por “Part 6” de Issa López

Mejor Talk Show

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Mejor Reality de competencia

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

Publicado en Sopitas.com.

Relacionado